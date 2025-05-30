Karun, Sarfaraz take India A to 86/2 at lunch against England Lions

Canterbury: Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan resisted the England Lions bowlers to take India A to 86 for two at lunch on the first day of the four-day Unofficial Test here on Friday.

Karun (26 not out) and Sarfaraz (17 not out) looked extremely comfortable in the middle after the Lions pacers nicked off openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal early.

Skipper Easwaran (8) was the first to depart, falling leg before to left-arm pacer Josh Hull.

However, Jaiswal (24, 55b) will be hugely disappointed by his dismissal.

The left-hander was quite at ease against the English bowlers for a large part of his over an hour-long stay, but chose to play an expansive drive off pacer Eddie Jack, only to be caught behind by skipper James Rew.

However, Karun, who played some delightful drives through the cover, and Sarfaraz negated the Lions bowlers effectively during their unbroken 35-run alliance for the third wicket.

Brief scores: India A: 86/2 in 27 overs (Karun Nair 26 batting, Sarfaraz Khan 17 batting).