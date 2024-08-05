Kasare scrapes past Gore into second round at Western India Billiards and Snooker C’ship

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Mumbai’s Manoj Kasare put up a strong fight to overcome Ashish Gore for a 4-3 win in their first-round senior snooker match but the seasoned Manav Panchal made a second-round exit, in the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship here.

Kasare recorded a win by 52-18, 79-35, 35-61, 30-72, 69-27, 45-82, and 61-46 for his win while in another first round match, Neil Gudiwalla got the better of Nishit Majumdar 4-3 (53-28, 30-60, 58-63, 68-54, 53-41, 11-54, and 53-34).

Panchal lost to Yash Babani 2-4 in his second round encounter. Babani won the first three frames to take a 3-0 lead but Panchal fought back to win the next two frames.

Babani, however, returned to winning ways and took the sixth frame to clinch a 56-14, 69-40, 56-35, 36-67, 39-48, and 66-35 win.

Results: Senior qualifier - Round 1: Manoj Kasare (MAH) bt Ashish Gore (MAH) 4-3 (52-18, 79-35, 35-61, 30-72, 69-27, 45-82, 61-46); Neil Gudiwalla (MAH) bt Nishit Majmudar (MAH) 4-3 (53-28, 30-60, 58-63, 68-54, 53-41, 11-54, 53-34); Khushal Galaiya (MAH) bt Ronak Dedhia (MAH) 4-1 (62-40, 56-46, 54-40, 40-53, 46-28); Parth Shah (GUJ) bt Jairaj Soni (PUNE) 4-0 (66-8, 59-6, 61-8, 56-14).

Round-2: Pinak Anap (PUNE) bt Pranay Gharat (MAH) 4-0 (64-58, 41-26, 42-8, 62-49); Vishwajeet Mohan (UP) bt Pratik Thakkar (MAH) 4-1 (61-16, 83-0, 61-54, 32-50, 80-1); Ravi Jaising (MAH) bt Nauzad Munshi (MAH) 4-0 (56-20, 60-31, 69-8, 49-25); Yash Babani (MAH) bt Manav Panchal (MAH) 4-2 (56-14, 69-40, 56-35, 36-67, 39-48, 66-35). PTI DDV AH