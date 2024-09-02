Kathuniya bags second consecutive Paralympic silver in men's discus throw F-56 event

Paris, Sep 2 (PTI) India's Yogesh Kathuniya clinched his second consecutive Paralympic silver medal in men's discus throw F-56 event with a season's best performance at the ongoing Games here on Monday.

The 29-year-old hurled the discus to 42.22m in his very first attempt to add to the silver he won in the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

Brazil's Claudiney Batista dos Santos registered a hat-trick of Paralympic gold medals, creating a new Games record with an effort of 46.86m in his fifth attempt.

Greece's Konstantinos Tzounis won the bronze with 41.32m.

The F-56 is a seating field event class for differently-abled athletes. People with amputations and spinal cord injuries take part in this classification. PTI SSC PM SSC PM PM