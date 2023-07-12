Kathuniya seal Paralympic quota with silver medal at World Para Athletics C'ships

Paris, Jul 12 (PTI) Yogesh Kathuniya on Wednesday became the third Indian to grab a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics after securing a silver medal in discus throw in the F56 category at the World Para Athletics Championships here.

The 26-year-old Indian, who had finished second best at the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, claimed the silver medal with a best effort of 43.17m in the men's discus throw F56 final at Charlety Stadium.

In F56 classification, athletes have full arm and trunk muscle power. Pelvic stability is provided by some to full ability to press the knees together. Brazil's Batista dos Santos Claudiney won the gold with an effort of 46.07, while Slovakia's Laczko Dusan bagged the bronze with a throw of 42.70.

On Tuesday, Praveen Kumar won a bronze in the men's high jump T64 event and Nishad Kumar bagged a silver in men's high jump T 47 final to book two Paralympics quotas.

The top-four ranked athletes at the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in each of the individual medal events qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games, also to be held in Paris.

The tournament will conclude on July 17.