Kathuniya tops in discus throw with special throw

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Yogesh Kathuniya of Haryana bagged a gold medal in the discus throw for F56 category in the Khelo India Para Games here on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who developed a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome when he was only nine years old, clinched yellow metal with an effort of 40.09m.

Birbhadra Singh of UP finished second (36.24m), while Tamil Nadu’s Prakash V clinched the bronze (33.91m).

Paramjeet Kumar, who won India's first ever World Championships medal in power-lifting, lived up to the billing in the elite 49kg category, winning the gold with a massive 150kg.

Gujarat duo of Dilip Shukla (121kg) and Mayabhai Bhammar (105kg) took the silver and bronze respectively.

Jaspreet Kaur won the paralifting gold medal in the women's 45kg with an effort of 85kg.

Sapna Shah from Gujarat (47kg) and Sonam Patil of Maharashtra (40kg) came second and third respectively.

In women's 41kg, Manpreet Kaur managed a massive 85kg in her third effort en route to a gold.

Shukla Bidkar of Maharashtra came second for a silver finish (50kg) while Nayna Rabari of Gujarat was third (47kg).

Haryana rule the track & field ======================== In the men's 400m T11 category, Madan from Haryana clocked 1:00.13 for the title.

Coming in second was Temara Santosh of Haryana (1:05.15), Karnataka’s Ravi Kumar Bhankalagi was content with a bronze (1:07.99).

The women’s shot put final was engrossing as Poonam Sharma of Haryana won gold in 6.99 metres in the F56 and 57 category.

Mir Sadika of Gujarat won silver (6.89 metres), while Minakshi H Jadhav (5.16m) bagged bronze.

M Bhavani of Andaman and Nicobar came up with a 3.02 metre effort in women’s long jump in the T63 and 64 category.

Thakor Nisha from Gujarat was happy to win silver, her effort being 2.86 metres.

In javelin throw's F53 and 54 category, Dipesh Kumar from Uttar Pradesh sealed gold as he showed a best of 26.05 metres.

It was fight between him and his statemate Pradeep Kumar, who won silver, just behind in 25.30 metres.

Sumit from Haryana won bronze, way back in 16.75 metres.

Assam's Anismita Konwar leapt to 3.65 metres for gold medal in the T20, 37 and 38 category.

Bina Mordiya from Gujarat was fired up and her 3.08 metres effort was good for silver. Pooja from Haryana came third.

Nehal Gupta of UP clinched gold in men’s singles badminton. PTI TAP KHS KHS