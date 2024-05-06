Kaur, Ghosh help India post 122/6 after rain reduces 4th T20 to 14 overs a side contest

Sylhet, May 6 (PTI) Harmanpreet Kaur (38) and Richa Ghosh (24) shared a 44-run stand to help India post 122 for 6 against Bangladesh after persistent rain reduced the fourth T20 to 14 overs a side contest here on Monday.

A late start and then over an hour-long delay due to persistent rain and hail meant that the contest had to be shortened.

Playing her 300th international game, Kaur stitched a crucial partnership with the big-hitting Ghosh (24) to inflate India's total.

The duo came out after the rain break with positive intent and shared as many as eight boundaries and a six in a span of 28 deliveries.

India lost opener Shafali Verma (2) early on. Shorifa Khatun bowled a fuller length ball and the opener tried to clear the in-field but couldn't middle it as the ball went flying in the hands of Ritu Moni at extra cover.

Dayalan Hemlatha (22) smashed a couple of fours and sixes before her rampage was stopped by Marufa Akter, who trapped the Indian leg before wicket.

Play was stopped with India at 48/2 in 5.5 overs.

Smriti Mandhana (22) restarted the game by hitting a classy boundary. But the opener, who looked scratchy throughout her innings, couldn't stay in the middle for long, falling victim to Rabeya Khan.

That is when Ghosh (24) and Kaur joined forces to inflate India's total before Ghosh was caught at long off. Kaur to was run out in the last over. PTI APA BS BS