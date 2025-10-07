Kaustubh, Taanish make winning starts in Fenesta Open

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Top seed Kaustubh Singh of Uttar Pradesh and fourth seed Taanish Nanda of Chandigarh advanced to the second round of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in the Boys' U-14 Singles category here on Tuesday.

Kaustubh showed his quality by defeating Hariharan Mahamuni 9–2 in just under an hour. The Uttar Pradesh player won straight eight games after Hariharan won the first game and dropped only two games in the entire contest, and sealed victory with consistent baseline control and sharp serves.

Taanish also delivered an excellent performance, blanking Rishav Prasad 9–0. He did not lose a single game, breaking his opponent's serve at every opportunity while maintaining a flawless rhythm on his own delivery.

Meanwhile, sixth seed Monodip Dey of West Bengal also impressed with a resounding 9–1 win against Ansh Jalota. Dey broke his opponent's serve repeatedly and conceded just a single game in a dominant display.

Besides the prestigious titles, the winners will be awarded kit allowance in the junior categories. The winners and runners-up in the U-16 and U-14 singles events will also receive a tennis scholarship of Rs 25,000 each. PTI AH AH ATK