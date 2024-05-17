Kavin eyes another top-10 finish in FIM JuniorGP Stk Euro race in Barcelona

Barcelona, May 17 (PTI) Indian rider Kavin Quintal would look for another top-10 finish in the FIM JuniorGP World Championship Stk European class event at the Circuit de Catalyuna here on Saturday.

After securing a spot in the top 10 at Portugal in the previous race, Kavin, from the India Honda Talent acquisition programme, is looking to continue his success with Fifty Motorsport team in the two-day event here.

Having missed the opening round, Kavin crashed during the qualifying session in Round 2 and was relegated to P30 on the starting grid.

But the rider from Chennai, who recently turned 19, went past nearly 20 competitors in wet conditions to finish inside top-10.

Riding since he was 13, Kavin is the youngest rider to earn points in the Indian Nationals and has clinched the Idemitsu Honda Talent Cup championship titles in 2021 and 2023.

"We are looking to deliver a stronger outcome in the upcoming race," Kavin said.

The qualifying sessions are scheduled for Saturday, leading up to the main race in the stock European class on Sunday.