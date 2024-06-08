Kavin helps Honda earn two points in Asia Road Racing

Motegi (Japan), Jun 8 (PTI) In a show of breath-taking skill and speed, the Honda Racing India team rider Kavin Quintal secured two valuable points in race 1 of round 3 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2024 here on Saturday.

Kavin's remarkable steadiness at the Mobility Resort earned the team another top 15 finish this season.

Starting from 19th on the grid, Kavin, the 19-year-old gun rider from Chennai, swiftly moved up in the opening laps.

He kept his cool and a consistent speed throughout the race.

In the closing laps, he surged ahead against his competitors, crossing the finish line in the 14th place without any errors on the track.

He completed the race in a total time of 22:06.516s, securing two crucial points for the team.

Mohsin Paramban, the 22-year-old rider from Malappuram, Kerala, showcased his full potential on the track.

Beginning the race from the 21st spot, he engaged in a fierce competition and sustained his speed effectively, steering clear of any collisions at the circuit.

He crossed the finish line in the 17th place with a total time of 22:29.155s.

Unfortunately, this position did not earn any points for the team. PTI UNG SSC SSC