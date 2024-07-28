Kavin, Mohsin sign off at 18th and 23rd place in race 2 of round 4 of ARRC

Lombok (Indonesia), Jul 28 (PTI) The duo of Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban from IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team finished on 18th and 23rd position respectively in Race 2 of Round 4 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship here on Sunday.

Competing in the AP250 class race at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, Kavin started from the 27th position on the grid but showcased his racing prowess producing a total time of 18:23.701.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the 19-year-old from Chennai managed to stay steady and avoided any crash.

His teammate, Mohsin from Malappuram, started the race from 21st on the grid and finished at the 23rd position in Race 2 with a total time of 18:45.987.

Unfortunately, both the riders could not secure any points for the team in this round. The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team holds a cumulative total of 12 points across all four rounds of the 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship.