Kazuma clinches double crown at India Junior International Grand Prix

Pune, Aug 31 (PTI) Indian pair of Aanya Bisht and Angel Punera produced a spirited performance to clinch the girls’ doubles title with an upset win over fifth-seeded Japanese duo Aoi Banno and Yuzu Ueno at the Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament here on Sunday.

The unseeded pair rallied from a game down to beat the Japanese duo 21-23, 21-12, 21-17.

There was further joy for the hosts in the mixed doubles, where Vansh Dev and Shravani Walekar outplayed C Lalramsanga and Taarini Suri 21-12, 21-13 to lift the crown.

In other results, Japan’s Kazuma Kawano secured a memorable double, bagging both the boys’ singles and doubles titles.

In the boys’ singles final, ninth seed Kawano stunned second seed Hyuga Takano 23-21, 18-21, 25-23 in a marathon contest that lasted one hour and nine minutes.

The girls’ singles title also went Japan’s way with Yuzuno Watanabe overcoming 10th seed Yurika Nagafuchi 16-21, 21-13, 21-17 in an all-Japanese summit clash.

In the boys doubles, Kazuma Kawano teamed up with Shuji Sawada to get past another Japanese pair of Shunsei Nemoto and Nagi Yoshitsugu 21-15, 21-18.

The tournament is being organised by the Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA) under the auspices of the BWF, Badminton Asia, Badminton Association of India and Maharashtra Badminton Association at the P. E. Society’s Modern PDMBA Sports Complex, Shivajinagar. PTI ATK BS BS