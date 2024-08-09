KCA unveils Kerala Cricket League logo, player auction to take place on Aug 10

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Friday unveiled the official logo of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) at a ceremony held here.

The logo was launched by international cricketer and KCL icon Sanju Samson in the presence of team franchises participating in the league.

The event also showcased the logos of the individual franchises, marking a significant milestone in the build-up to the much-anticipated league.

"The player auction for the Kerala Cricket League is scheduled for Saturday, August 10, at the Hyatt Regency, starting at 10 AM. The auction briefing was conducted by the renowned Charu Sharma, followed by a mock auction to familiarize the franchises with the process," a release issued by the KCA said.

The Kerala Cricket League matches will take place at the Greenfield International Stadium here from September 2 to 19, it said.

"Fans can look forward to two thrilling games each day, including day and night matches. The league will officially be launched by the legendary actor and KCL brand ambassador, Mohanlal, on 31st August 2024, at 12 noon at the Hyatt Regency," the release said.

A total of 168 players have been shortlisted for the player auction, with each franchise set to acquire 20 players.

"The auction will be divided into three categories: Category A: Featuring players with IPL and Ranji Trophy experience, with a base salary of Rs two lakh. Category B: Comprising C K Naidu, U-23, U-19 State, and U-19 Challengers players, with a base salary of Rs One lakh. Category C: For U-16 state players, university players, and club cricketers, with a base salary of Rs. 50,000.

"Each player will be auctioned to the highest bidder, with the auction being broadcast live on Star Sports Three and the OTT platform Fancode," it said.

Icon players including P A Abdul Basit (Trivandrum Royals), Sachin Baby (Kollam Sailors), Mohammad Azharuddin (Alleppey Ripples), Basil Thambi (Kochi Blue Tigers), Vishnu Vinod (Thrissur Titans), Rohan S Kunnammal (Calicut Globestars) were already selected for the league. PTI RRT RRT ROH