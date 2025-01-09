Keeping an eye on play-offs, Punjab FC lock horns with NorthEast United

Guwahati: After suffering four consecutive defeats, Punjab FC will look to effect a turnaround and inch closer to the play-offs when they face NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League here on Friday.

If the Shers, who have 18 points, can break the losing string and win, they will be just one point away from the playoffs.

NorthEast United have 22 points and will look to consolidate their place in the playoffs.

Punjab FC will be bolstered by the return of their key attacking players in Luka Majcen, Pulga Vidal and Filip Mrzljak while Ivan Novoselec will also return in defence.

"When a team is not having the desired results, losing four games in a row, it makes us feel that we have to improve our game," PFC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis said on the eve of the match.

"There are many reasons why these results have happened and we have addressed them and will rectify them in the match tomorrow. We have conceded a lot of goals in the last few matches due to various reasons but we still have one of the best defensive statistics in the season."

Asked about the opposition and the NorthEast United coach, Dilmperis said, "I respect Juan Pedro Benali and he is a great coach who coaches his team like an engine. They make every second count in attack and also have a very good defence." Punjab FC went down to Kerala Blasters by a solitary goal at home while NorthEast United were held to a goalless draw by newcomers Mohammedan SC at Guwahati.

Sharing his thoughts during the pre-match press conference, defender Pramveer Singh, who became the youngest player to start an ISL game said, "The coach has shown confidence in me to play the crucial matches for the team. I don't feel much pressure because I am young, and this is all a great experience for me.

"The coach and my senior players have motivated me from the beginning and I hope to continue playing well and contribute to the team. The dressing room spirits are high and we are confident a win tomorrow."

NorthEast United got the better of Punjab FC 2-1 in an exciting game at New Delhi. Last season, Punjab FC beat NorthEast United by a single goal at the same venue while the other meeting in the national capital ended in a 1-1 draw.