Keir Starmer hails Premier League''s programme in India

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has lauded the Premier League's long-term commitment to supporting grassroots football in India through a Community Coach Development Programme in Mumbai.

The three-day programme was central to the league's week-long fan and community engagement initiatives in India -- its first major milestone since the opening of its Mumbai office earlier this year.

Delivered in partnership with the British Council, the three-day programme was led by coaches from the Premier League, Brentford and Newcastle United, who provided expert training to 30 community coaches, helping expand access to football across India.

The activity culminated in a showcase event at the Cooperage Football Ground in Mumbai.

The community coaches put the skills they have learned into practice with 80 children from the Oscar Foundation, highlighting how the programme empowers local leaders to inspire the next generation through football.

Among the special guests in attendance were UK PM Starmer and Premier League legend Michael Owen, who interacted with the coaches and the young players.

Starmer said: "I'm hugely proud of our national sport -- it brings communities together and changes lives." "That's why the Premier League's training programme in India is so impressive -- not only is it one of our most successful exports, but it's training the game's future coaches, inspiring young people, and showing the world what British sport can do."