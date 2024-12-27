Kerala beat J&K to make pre-quarterfinals of Senior Men's National Handball Championship

New Update
Changanassery (Kerala), Dec 27 (PTI) Kerala defeated Jammu and Kashmir 33-28 to make it to the pre-quarterfinals of the 53rd Senior Men's National Handball Championship here on Friday.
Kerala recorded their third consecutive win to emerge pool toppers.
They will face Himachal Pradesh in the pre-quarterfinal on Saturday.
The other teams to enter the pre-quarterfinals are Haryana, West Bengal, Railways, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab and Services. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM