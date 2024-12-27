Kerala beat J&K to make pre-quarterfinals of Senior Men's National Handball Championship

Changanassery (Kerala), Dec 27 (PTI) Kerala defeated Jammu and Kashmir 33-28 to make it to the pre-quarterfinals of the 53rd Senior Men's National Handball Championship here on Friday.

Advertisment

Kerala recorded their third consecutive win to emerge pool toppers.

They will face Himachal Pradesh in the pre-quarterfinal on Saturday.

The other teams to enter the pre-quarterfinals are Haryana, West Bengal, Railways, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Rajasthan, Punjab and Services. PTI DDV AM DDV AM AM