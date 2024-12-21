Kerala Blasters FC aim to get back to winning ways

Kochi, Dec 21 (PTI) Vulnerable in defence, Kerala Blasters FC will look to compensate with their strike force as they aim to record a league double over a goal-shy Mohammedan SC in their ISL match here on Sunday.

The Kerala Blasters FC secured a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture on October 21. Achieving another win would mark only the second instance of Kerala Blasters FC completing a league double against a team in their debut attempt, with the first being FC Pune City in 2014.

However, the home side will come into this game on the back of a disappointing run of form, having lost their last three matches. They parted ways with head coach Mikael Stahre and will look to avoid equalling their longest losing streak (four games) registered in the 2022-23 season.

After 12 games, the Kochi-based team has garnered 11 points and occupy the 10th spot in the points table. Mohammedan SC have five points from 11 matches and are placed at the bottom of the standings.

Noah Sadaoui has been crucial for Kerala Blasters FC, contributing directly to eight goals (four goals and four assists) and winning them six points this season. His contributions will be crucial for the hosts to return to winning ways.

The Kerala Blasters FC have the lowest save rate in the league (48.9%) and have conceded 46 shots on target, highlighting their drawbacks at the back. The 1.8 saves per game made by the team this campaign is the second lowest such rate by any side, only behind Mumbai City FC's 1.6 saves in every match.

Mohammedan SC have been unable to score in their last two ISL matches. The last team to go three or more consecutive games without scoring in their debut season was East Bengal FC, enduring a four-game streak from November to December 2020 in the 2020-21 season.

Overall, Mohammedan SC have netted five times this season. Only 20% of Mohammedan SC's goals have come through their strikers. They will need to strengthen their defence, especially against Kerala Blasters FC's forward line, which accounts for 79% of the home team's goals this season.

The Kolkata-based side has ended up giving away 19 strikes in the current campaign.

Kerala Blasters FC have won the only ISL meeting between these two teams so far this season.