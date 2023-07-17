Kerala Blasters retain goalkeeper Sachin Suresh till 2026

Kochi, Jul 17 (PTI) Former Indian Super League runners-up Kerala Blasters on Monday extended their contract with goalkeeper Sachin Suresh for three more years until 2026.

Advertisment

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who marked his first team debut earlier this year in the Super Cup 2023, came through the youth system of the club.

Having represented the Reserves, on several instances even as captain, in the Reliance Foundation Development League, the NextGen Cup in the UK, and the Kerala Premier League over the last few years, Sachin has impressed with his consistency, hunger, attitude, and ability.

Sachin, who has already represented India at the U-17 and U-20 levels, was already training with the senior team for the last few years in a developmental role.

Advertisment

"Sachin has been with us for some time now and this extension is a reflection of his hard work, attitude, skill and temperament," Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters sporting director said in a statement.

"I believe Sachin has the mentality it takes to perform and succeed at the most competitive levels, and one day captain this great club.

"We see him as a very bright prospect and hence, the decision to back him with a long-term contract was clear. Now, he needs to keep his head down, stay humble, and keep working." PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM