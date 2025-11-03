Kerala Blasters strengthen semis bid with win over SC Delhi

Bambolim (Goa), Nov 3 (PTI) Kerala Blasters FC produced a dominant display to thrash Sporting Club Delhi 3-0 in their second Super Cup Group D fixture and strengthen their semifinals prospects here on Monday.

All the goals came in the first half.

A brace from Koldo Obieta (17', 23') and Korou Singh Thingujam's acrobatic strike (34') sealed a comfortable victory for the Blasters, who now sit top of the group with six points from two matches.

The result also confirmed SC Delhi's elimination from the tournament, while Kerala Blasters strengthened their bid for a semi-final berth.

For the Blasters, it was another statement performance as they were disciplined at the back, creative in midfield, and ruthless up front.

David Català's men were in complete control from the first whistle. They moved the ball fluidly, pressed high, and stretched SC Delhi's five-man backline.

Within minutes, Adrián Luna's corner found Juan Rodríguez, whose header rattled the woodwork, setting the tone for a relentless half. Noah Sadaoui looked lively in attack, while Nihal Sudheesh's pace kept the capital side pinned deep.

Kerala Blasters' breakthrough came in the 17th minute, and it was self-inflicted from SC Delhi's perspective.

Ayush Adhikari played a loose back pass, which Koldo Obieta intercepted with ease. The Spanish striker made no mistake, rifling home a right-footed strike past Vishal Yadav, who got a hand to it but couldn't keep it out.

Barely five minutes later, Obieta doubled his tally and Kerala Blasters' lead. A neat passing sequence saw Korou find Nihal, who slipped the ball into Obieta's path. The forward skipped past the SC Delhi defenders and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-0.

By now, the Blasters were running riot. The third goal came in the 34th minute, and it was the pick of the bunch.

Captain Luna delivered a delightful scooped pass into the box, where Korou Singh met it acrobatically, steering a right-footed finish into the far corner. It was a goal that summed up the Blasters' creative, composed and clinical performance. PTI AH AH ATK