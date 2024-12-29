Kerala clinch maiden Senior National Men's Handball title

Changanassery (Kerala), Dec 29 (PTI) Kerala defeated Chandigarh 34-31 to clinch their maiden Senior National Men's Handball Championship title here on Sunday.

Kerala had earlier entered the summit clash for the first time, edging out Services 23-21 in the semi-finals, while Chandigarh earned their spot by defeating Indian Railways 32-30.

Kerala's Devendar was adjudged the 'Best Player of the Championship', while Rahul got the award for the 'Best Goalkeeper'.

Sujith was declared as the 'Best Left Wing Player'.

Services and Indian Railways teams were jointly awarded third place.