Kerala CM congratulates Indian women's team for lifting T20 Under-19 World Cup

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday hailed the Indian U-19 women's team for winning the T20 Under-19 World Cup and wished them continued success in the future.

In a post on 'X', Vijayan also mentioned the contribution of Keralite player V J Joshitha in the thumping victory.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian U-19 Women's team for winning the T20 U19 World Cup! A dominating victory over South Africa secures our second consecutive title. A proud moment for Kerala as Malayali player V J Joshitha contributes to this stellar victory. Wishing continued success (sic)," the CM said.

An utterly dominant India flaunted their embarrassment of riches to win a second successive U-19 Women's T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket shellacking of South Africa in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The triumph offered a glimpse into the game's most perfectly calibrated youth structure.

Having outclassed every team on their march to the final, India asserted themselves once again, getting the job done with 52 balls to spare and becoming the first team to win the tournament without dropping a single game.