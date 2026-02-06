Kerala CM congratulates India's U-19 cricket team for winning World Cup

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team for its record-extending sixth ICC World Cup triumph.

In a post on X, Vijayan stated that the Indian team's victory over England by 100 runs highlights the remarkable depth of the country's youth talent.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Under-19 team on clinching the #U19WorldCup title. A historic 100-run victory over England that showcases the incredible depth of our youth talent.

"Immensely proud of Kerala's own Aaron George and Mohamed Enaan for being part of this glorious journey. Special mention to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his legendary innings. The future of Indian cricket is bright!," the chief minister said in his post.

The title-winning campaign was capped by 14-year-old Sooryavanshi's breathtaking innings of 175 off 80 balls in the final, as India outclassed England by 100 runs after posting a daunting 411 for nine. PTI HMP MPL MPL