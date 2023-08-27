Kerala CM congratulates shuttler H S Prannoy on bronze at World Badminton Championship

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler H S Prannoy for winning the bronze medal in the World Badminton Championship held in Denmark.

Vijayan said that Prannoy, who hails from Kerala, has become the pride of the nation through his achievement.

The CM expressed hope that budding athletes and sportspersons in the state can take inspiration from his achievement and adopt the same attitude of hardwork and dedication shown by the Indian shuttler.

Prannoy's dream run at the World Championships ended after he lost in three games to world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men's singles semifinal to sign off with a bronze, extending India's record of having at least one medallist in the showpiece since 2011.

Notwithstanding the loss, it was a brilliant achievement for Prannoy as he became only the fifth Indian men's singles player to win a World Championships medal. PTI HMP HMP ROH