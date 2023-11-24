Kerala cricketer Minnu Mani to lead India 'A' Women T20I team against England 'A' Women

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (PTI) Kerala cricketer C Minnu Mani was on Friday named the India 'A' Women team captain for the three-match T20I series against their England counterparts, beginning in Mumbai on November 29.

The 24-year-old off-spinner is also the first cricketer from Kerala to lead an India 'A' Women side.

Minnu, who hails from Wayanad, a district in Northern Kerala, has played four matches for India taking five wickets.

She made her international debut during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at Mirpur this July.

Minnu was also a part of India's gold medal-winning women's team during the Hangzhou Asian Games earlier this year.

India 'A' Women will play three matches against England 'A' Women on November 29, December 1 and 3, and all the matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India 'A' Women squad: C Minnu Mani (captain), Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry, Shreyanka Patil, G Trisha, Vrinda Dinesh, G Divya, Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Rashi Kanojiya, Mannat Kashyap, Anusha Bareddy, Monica Patel, G Kashavee, Jintimani Kalita, Prakashika Naik. PTI UNG SSC SSC