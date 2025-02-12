Kerala enter Ranji Trophy semis on the back of 1-run first innings lead over J&K

Pune, Feb 12 (PTI) Kerala produced a doughty batting effort to hang on to a draw against Jammu and Kashmir, and progressed to the Ranji Trophy semifinals on the back of a slender 1-run first innings lead here on Wednesday.

Player of the match Salman Nizar (44 not out, 162 balls, 8x4) and Mohammed Azharuddeen (67 not out, 118b, 9x4 2x6) saw off nearly 43 overs during their unbroken 115-run alliance for the seventh wicket as Kerala made 295 for six in their second innings.

Their partnership was enough for Kerala, overnight 100 for two, to see off the final day's proceedings, and set up a semi-final meeting with former champions Gujarat from February 17.

This will only be Kerala's second appearance in the Ranji Trophy last four round after the 2018-19 season.

They had lost to eventual champions Vidarbha by an innings and 11 runs at Wayanad last time.

"We believed in ourselves and took it (partnership) through the blocks of 10 runs each. J&K bowlers were also made our task tough. It was a similar approach we had adopted in the first innings," said Nizar during the presentation ceremony.

The left-handed batter had also made a vital unbeaten 112 in Kerala's first innings and stitched an 81-run alliance with Basil Thampi to give Kerala a crucial 1-run lead.

“We tried our best, but unfortunately we could not go all the way in this match. Credit to Kerala batters. But we are proud of the way fought till here, and hopefully, we can achieve more," said J&K skipper Paras Dogra after the match.

Jammu and Kashmir left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq also received an on-the-spot warning by on field umpires for chucking.

The delivery was deemed as a no-ball.

Kerala should also thank skipper Sachin Baby (48) and Akshay Chandran (48) for adding 58 runs for the third wicket stand but, more importantly, they had also consumed nearly 44 overs to ward of J&K bowlers.

Brief scores: Jammu & Kashmir: 280 and 399/9 declared drew with Kerala: 281 and 295/6 in 126 overs (Salman Nizar 44 not out, Mohammed Azharuddeen 67 not out, Sachin Baby 48, Akshay Chandran 48; Sahil Lotra 2/50). PTI UNG UNG KHS KHS