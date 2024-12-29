Kerala enters final of 53rd Senior National Men's Handball C'ship

Changanassery (Kerala), Dec 29 (PTI) Kerala entered the summit clash of the 53rd Senior Men's Handball Championship for the first time, edging out Services 23-21 in the semifinals here on Sunday.

It is the first time in the last 53 years that Kerala has made it to the final in the tournament.

In the final, Kerala will face Chandigarh at St. Berchmans College Grounds later in the day.

Chandigarh earned their spot in the final by defeating Indian Railways 32-30 in a nail-biting encounter. PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM