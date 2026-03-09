Kerala erupts in joy as new sporting icon rises in Sanju Samson

Bengaluru, Mar 9 (PTI) There is this little tale that tells quite a lot about Samson Viswanath's deep influence on his son Sanju. The Kerala cricketer had returned to his home town Vizhinjam with the aura of a star after his first IPL season for Rajasthan Royals.

The young cricketers in the village, who once played with Sanju on the streets, were reluctant to approach him now.

Sensing their awkwardness, Viswanath, a former officer in the Delhi Police, asked Sanju to go and play with his old friends for some time.

"Never go away from your roots," was the adoring yet cautious father's advice to his son then.

Those words stayed with Sanju as he dealt with the highs and lows of the game.

In the just concluded T20 World Cup, where he emerged as the player of the tournament with 321 runs, Sanju's decision to stay closer to his roots helped him return to form.

"The basic difference I think from his earlier matches is that the stillness returned to his feet, a strong base has always been his strength. After he started moving backwards in the crease, it disturbed his poise.

"But now, he seems to have regained that stable base and it is reflected in his batting," tells his formative coach Biju George.

The back-to-basics approach was evident in the way he tackled England's Jofra Archer in the semifinals at Kolkata.

Knowing Sanju's struggles against snorters coming onto his body, Archer banged one short but the right-hander swivelled to pull it behind square leg for a six.

In his next over, Archer again tried to test Sanju's proficiency against a short-pitched ball, and this time the opener sent the ball into the second tier stands behind mid-wicket at the Wankhede Stadium.

In two shots, Sanju ticked off Archer and the notion about his vulnerability against bouncers.

Sanju's career was hanging by a thin thread going into the knockouts.

However, he produced knocks of 97, 89 and 89 in three crucial games to help India land their third T20 World Cup, which was also the second in a row and the first by a home team.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir was chuffed with Sanju's effort and called him a special talent.

"It takes so much character and courage, where you know that maybe your career is on the line. Even if me and the captain can show trust on him, but deep inside, obviously, you didn't have a great series against New Zealand and then you didn't start in the playing XI during the World Cup.

"Then making a comeback like that and playing those kinds of innings with that kind of strike rate, you need to be a special player, a special talent, and hopefully he can kick off from here. I think he deserves a lot more than actually he's got till now," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference.

"There was never any doubt on his talent. It was just about going out there and just being as free as he wanted to be. And that is what he has shown to everyone, that when you start believing in yourself, I think nothing matters to you apart from that," he added.

Period of self-doubt and dad’s message ========================= Before he regained his imperious rhythm, Sanju's faltering outings were of concern to his father, the first cricket coach he ever had.

"I just sent a message to him (after the match against Zimbabwe). Do well for your country, you are already 31 and don't let go of all these chances that come your way," said Viswanath.

"I know that he has all the skills, after all he has been playing cricket seriously since 13, and it was all about getting his mindset right. Don't worry about his batting position or anything like that, just play with an open mind," he added.

Sanju seemed to have taken that advice to his heart, and produced three consecutive fifties.

"I know my podiyan (son). I have been seeing him from an early age. I knew, we all knew, he would come back. I know that he spent more time on the bench till now, but we don't have any grudge against anyone, I just hope that he will make use of his coming years and do better for our country," said Viswanath, emotions raging through his voice.

"Now, the whole country knows the talent of my pilla (son), and this was the moment me and everyone else in my family was waiting for. Now, I hope to see him soon at home with that medal around his neck," he added.

A Kerala icon ========== Not just his family, the whole of Kerala is waiting with bated breath for Sanju's arrival in Thiruvananthapuram. The state always had some wonderful athletes emerging from its stable such as PT Usha, Shiny Wilson, Anju Bobby George, IM Vijayan, and Jimmy George to name a few.

But the southern state never had a cricketer to showcase.

S Sreesanth and Tinu Yohannan sparkled briefly but varied reasons took them away from the limelight.

But Sanju's effort in the World Cup has given the state a cricketing icon cutting across social barriers.

"From his early days, Sanju has been his own man, a determined one at that. He used to come to Medical College ground even when it was raining at around 7am and prepare for practice.

"He stays away from debates and other such distractions, and his focus was only on cricket. That's why I think people across the spectrum like him and this will increase his value even more in the society," said George.

The effect is already visible.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty posted a picture of Sanju with the caption -- Nammude Payyan (Our boy).

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor scribbled a small tribute to his "Thiruvananthapuram hero" while noted film personality Basil Joseph shared a picture of him standing with Sanju on his Insta wall.

But the most notable reaction came from a random X account — Sanju is not our 'Chettaa' (elder brother), but he is now our Cheetah."