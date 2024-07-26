Kerala govt announces Rs five lakh funds for each Olympics participant from state

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 26 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday announced that it would grant Rs five lakh each to the participants of the Paris Olympics from the state.

State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman on Friday said Rs five lakh has been allotted to Chief Athletics Coach Radhakrishnan Nair also.

"The amount has been allotted to Mohammed Anas, Mohammed Ajmal (both part of the relay team), Abdulla Aboobacaker (triple jump), P R Sreejesh (hockey) and H S Prannoy (badminton)," the minister said in a release.

He said the amount has been allotted to the sportspersons for the practice and other Olympic-related arrangements for them.

"We have great expectations from our hockey team which bagged the medal last time. Prannoy is also in good form," the minister said and wished all the Olympics participants good luck. PTI RRT RRT ANE