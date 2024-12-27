Kerala in semi-finals as Rahman's lone strike seals J&K's fate; Services too make grade

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) Naseeb Rahman rose to the occasion once again as he scored the solitary goal to help Kerala defeat Jammu and Kashmir in the quarter-final of the National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy, here on Friday.

In another clash, holders Services got the better of Meghalaya 2-1 to secure a last-four berth.

In the semi-finals on Sunday, Kerala, who have reached the tournament's semi-finals for the 31st time, will take on Manipur, while Services will be up against West Bengal.

Rahman, who scored in the 73rd minute for Kerala, is now the joint second-highest scorer of the tournament, alongside Tamil Nadu's Lijo K, with seven goals to his name.

Kerala have been a formidable force in this season's Santosh Trophy, arriving at their quarter-finals against Jammu and Kashmir as one of the unbeaten heavyweights of the competition.

With a potent attack, Kerala's team dynamics have allowed them to score an impressive total of 29 goals while their defence has also stood firm, conceding only four times so far.

Facing such a high-performing team, Jammu and Kashmir, under the tactical guidance of former Indian defender and coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo, prepared a robust defensive strategy to counter Kerala's aggressive play.

They effectively closed down spaces in the midfield, crucial for disrupting Kerala's build-up play and tightly marked the wingers to prevent them from making impactful runs down the flanks.

The first half thus saw Kerala's players visibly frustrated as they struggled to penetrate the solid defensive setup of Jammu and Kashmir. Even when they did, Jammu and Kashmir's goalkeeper Majid Ahmad was alert and positioned himself perfectly to make timely saves.

Jammu and Kashmir themselves showed flashes of threat. In the 27th minute, Aakif Javaid dashed down the right flank and delivered a cross to Talib Nazir inside the penalty box. Despite having ample time and space, Nazir's shot sailed over the crossbar as the first half ended goalless.

Entering the second half, Kerala intensified their efforts and piled on more pressure on the Jammu and Kashmir defence. Their persistence paid off in the 73rd minute when a defensive mistake by Jammu and Kashmir provided Kerala with a golden opportunity.

Joseph Justin delivered a cross that the defenders failed to clear effectively, allowing Rahman to take control with his chest.

Rahman showed his composure and striking ability by firing a decisive volley past the goalkeeper, putting Kerala ahead.

Jammu and Kashmir rallied to mount a comeback and came close to scoring the equaliser in the 88th minute. A cross from the right was fisted away by Kerala goalkeeper Hajmal S. However, the ball landed at the feet of Shahmeer Tariq, who quickly took a shot, but his effort agonisingly soared over the crossbar.

Services beat Meghalaya 2-1 =================== Services got the better of Meghalaya 2-1 with Thingnam Singh (33rd) and Rahul Ramakrishnan (46th) on target, while Meghalaya scored an 86th-minute goal through Overkindness Mawnai.

Services began with a high-tempo approach, stringing together rapid passes that stretched Meghalaya's defence. They looked to exploit the flanks effectively, creating space and sending dangerous crosses into the box.

The game’s first significant chance came Services' way when Alan Thapa unleashed a long-range shot from 24 yards. The strike bypassed Meghalaya goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai but clattered off the crossbar.

The breakthrough for Services came in the 33rd minute through a brilliantly orchestrated play. Midfielder Alan Thapa sliced through Meghalaya's defence with a pass to Bidhyasagar Singh.

Singh, making a well-timed run, collected the pass and slotted the ball home, giving Services a deserved lead. PTI AH AM AM DDV