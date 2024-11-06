Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry, Haryana win in Sr Men's Hockey Nationals

Chennai, Nov 6 (PTI) Kerala, Odisha, Puducherry and Haryana registered big wins over their respective rivals on the third day of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Wednesday.

While Kerala defeated Jammu & Kashmir 4-0 in a Pool F fixture, Odisha thrashed Rajasthan 11-1 in Pool E.

In another Pool E match, Puducherry defeated Arunachal 7-0, while Haryana outplayed Himachal 12-1 in Pool B.

In Pool G matches of the day, Jharkhand defeated Goa 3-1 while Maharashtra registered a mammoth 30-0 win over Gujarat. PTI SSC SSC AH AH