Kerala opt to bowl against Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy final

Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI) Kerala captain Sachin Baby won the toss and elected to field against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy final here on Wednesday.

Kerala have reached the final of the in the premier domestic competition for the first time.

Vidarbha are two-time winners and have enjoyed an unbeaten run this season. They qualified for the summit clash after a commanding 80-run win over defending champions Mumbai.

Teams: Kerala: Akshay Chandran, Rohan Kunnummal, Varun Nayanar, Sachin Baby (c), Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Ahammed Imran, Salman Nizar, Aditya Sarwate, MD Nidheesh,Nedumankuzhy Basil.

Vidarbha: Dhruv Shorey,Parth Rekhade, Danish Malewar, Karun Nair,Yash Rathod, Akshay Wadkar (c), Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Thakur,Akshay Karnewar.