Kerala set for historic Ranji Trophy final after dramatic two-run lead over Gujarat

Ahmedabad: A resilient Kerala on Friday all but sealed their maiden Ranji Trophy final by taking a dramatic two-run first-innings lead over Gujarat, 68 years after making their debut in Indian cricket's premier domestic competition.

Going into the final day at 429/7, the home side, who won the Ranji title in 2016-17, needed just 29 runs to take a first innings lead. However, left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate delivered under pressure, taking all three wickets to bowl Gujarat out for 455 in 174.4 overs to leave them two runs short of the mark.

Making only their second semifinal appearance, the visitors had been left frustrated by a dogged 72-run eighth-wicket stand betweem Jaymeet Patel (74 overnight) and Siddharth Desai (24 overnight). They started the day needing three wickets with just 28 runs to defend.

The match is headed for a draw and as per Ranji Trophy rules, Kerala would advance due to the first innings lead that becomes decisive in stalemates.

Kerala, who last made the semifinals in 2018-19 after making their Ranji debut back in 1957, are likely to face Vidarbha in the summit clash.

Mumbai were reeling for 180/6 at lunch on the final day in their improbable chase of 406 against Vidarbha, who have a handy first innings lead.

Sarwate's breakthroughs came amid high drama, including a dropped catch, a tight stumping decision, and a successful DRS review that overturned a caught-out call to an LBW dismissal.

First it was Kerala skipper Sachin Baby, who dropped the well-set Jaymeet with Gujarat 23 runs shy of a lead.

But Jaymeet could not make it count and perished for 79 (177 balls; 2x4) in the same over when he dragged his foot outside the crease while the ball passed his outside edge for Mohammed Azharuddeen to complete an excellent stumping.

After multiple replays, the umpire finally ruled him out as his foot was found to be on the line when the bail was knocked off as Kerala camp went up in celebration.

But there was more to the contest as Kerala left-arm quick Arzan Nagwaswalla, batting at No 10, counter-attacked and smashed Akshay Chandran for a cover boundary to take them within 14 runs of the lead.

Breakthrough for Kerala came with Gujarat 11 runs behind when Sarwate broke the dogged resistance of Siddharth Desai, who got out for 30 and came off 164 balls with just one boundary.

Desai reviewed a caught-out decision, and while Ultra Edge showed no spike, ball-tracking confirmed it would have hit leg stump, overturning the call to LBW.

Nagwaswalla and last man Priyajitsinh Jadeja brought Gujarat within eight runs when Kerala missed a half-chance, with the ball slipping from Salman Nizar's grasp.

Jalaj Saxena nearly claimed his fifth wicket as Nagwaswalla’s inside edge brushed past leg stump, leaving Gujarat just two runs short.

Then came the decisive moment.

Sarwate tossed one up, Nagwaswalla swung hard, and the ball ricocheted off Nizar's helmet at short leg before lobbing to Baby at slip.

The Amay Khurasiya-coached side erupted in celebration, securing a historic Ranji final berth as a dejected Nagwaswalla walked back in disbelief.

For Kerala, Sarwate, who had started the day with 1/101, ended with figures of 45.4-7-111-4.

Jalaj, who toiled hard for 71 overs, returned with 4/149 including 14 maidens.

Brief Scores (at lunch):

Kerala 457 and 26 for no loss.

Gujarat 455; 174.4 overs

(Priyank Panchal 148,

Jaymeet Patel 79,

Aarya Desai 73;

Jalaj Saxena 4/149,

Aditya Sarwate 4/111).

Kerala lead by 28 runs.