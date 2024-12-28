Kerala storms into semifinals of 53rd Senior National Men's Handball C'ship

Changanassery (Kerala), Dec 28 (PTI) Kerala advanced to the semifinals of the Senior National Men's Handball Championship for the first time in the tournament's 53-year history with a commanding 45-24 victory over Uttar Pradesh in the quarterfinals held on Saturday.

On Sunday, Kerala will face formidable Services, who defeated Andhra Pradesh 39-20 in their quarterfinal clash.

The second semifinal will witness Indian Railways going head-to-head with Chandigarh.

Indian Railways earned their semifinal berth after a dramatic penalty shootout victory against Punjab.

The nail-biting quarterfinal ended in a 40-40 tie after regulation and extra time, but Railways prevailed 4-3 in the penalty shootout.