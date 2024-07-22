Kerala, Tamil Nadu score easy wins in South Zone sub-junior hockey championship

Kollam (India) July 22 (PTI) Hockey Kerala and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu registered convincing wins in the second Hockey India Sub-Junior Men & Women South Zone Championship here on Monday.

In the men’s section, Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana Hockey 11-1.

Renjith (38’, 40’, 54’, 55’) led the attack for TN. Gowtham (4’, 41’, 52’) scored a hattrick whereas Nithish J (25’, 45’) scored a brace.

Krishna Mukil (12’) and Nithish M (13’) also scored a goal each. Sairam Chouhan (27’) scored the consolation goal for Telangana.

Kerala defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 7-0. Bahala Suraj (21’, 26’, 50’, 56’), Aditya Lakra (52’, 57’) and Dinesh Minz (28’) were their goal-scorers.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Karnataka played out a 3-3 draw.

In the women’s section, Tamil Nadu defeated Telangana 8-0. Captain Jovian Defny Mj (9’, 32’, 44’) led from the front. Kowsica S (8’, 51’), Subika M (11’), Gopika R (41’) and Harita J (59’) also scored.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Karnataka 3-0. For the winners, Patan Mujiya Begum (29’, 59’) and Lakshmi Pariki (12’) found the target.

Kerala outclassed Le Puducherry Hockey 11-0. Parameswari Pinapothula (22', 34', 37', 46'), Abhay Jyothi A S (19', 48', 57') Reshma Samad (28', 52'), Sabitha (41') and Kaushika (43') scored for Kerala.