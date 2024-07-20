Kerala's Anilkumar Prabhakaran appointed AIFF's secretary general

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday appointed Kerala's Anilkumar Prabhakaran as the sports body's secretary general, relieving M Satyanarayan of the responsibility after he took over on an interim basis following the sacking of Shaji Prabhakaran.

The AIFF took this decision during its executive committee meeting on the recommendation of president Kalyan Chaubey.

"Based on the recommendation of the AIFF President Shri Chaubey, the Executive Committee of the AIFF has resolved today to appoint Mr. Anilkumar Prabhakaran as the Secretary General of the AIFF," the national federation said in a statement.

"The Executive Committee has also accepted the resignation of Mr. Anilkumar from the AIFF Executive Committee and all other sub-committees he was a part of.

"Mr. Anilkumar's appointment shall be subject to the internal protocols and induction procedures as required by the AIFF Constitution and he shall take charge upon the completion of the same," it said in the statement.

While removing Shaji from the post in November last year, Chaubey, the president of the AIFF, cited resentment about his functioning among state bodies as the reason for the move.

Shaji termed the termination irresponsible and part of a conspiracy.