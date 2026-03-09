Kerala's Vizhinjam erupts in joy as hometown hero Sanju Samson helps India win T20 World Cup

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 8 (PTI) Vizhinjam, the hometown of batsman Sanju Samson, erupted in jubilation on Sunday as India lifted the T20 World Cup, helped by a crucial 89-run knock by the player.

Samson's father, Samson Viswanath, said the player played his natural game. "He started playing at the age of 13. I had full confidence that he would play well in the World Cup," Viswanath said.

Viswanath said he was worried about Samson's poor performances before the World Cup, but did not lose faith in his son.

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby, accompanied by A A Rahim, reached Samson's house and greeted Samson Viswanath. Big screens beamed the final along the beachside of the port town where fans burst crackers and hailed Samson with loud slogans.

Vizhinjam was already in a celebratory mood with large flex boards of Samson erected across the town.

As Samson reached his half-century, crackers went off all over.

Leaders took to social media to congratulate India and Samson on the victory. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, congratulated Team India and Sanju Samson for the World Cup victory.

"Our team has hoisted the flag of victory at the pinnacle of world cricket by winning the title on home soil. This historic win in the thrilling final against New Zealand is as deep as the heartbeat of every Indian," he said.

"Malayali star" Sanju Samson's splendid performance in this World Cup victory is a matter of great pride for every Malayali, he said.

Vijayan said Sanju showed the world that with talent and hard work, any great goal can be achieved. The Player of the Tournament award enhanced the brilliance of his achievement, he said.

"Heartfelt congratulations to world champions Team India and to Sanju, who played a decisive role in the victory," Vijayan said.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty shared a picture of Samson on his Facebook page and wrote, "Our Boy." Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, wrote, "Once again Sanju Samson." Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala also shared a picture of Samson on his Facebook page and wrote, "Proud of Sanju Samson." Industries Minister P Rajeev wrote on Facebook, "Champions… Congratulations to Team India for winning the T20 title by comprehensively defeating New Zealand."