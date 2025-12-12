Keshav Maharaj to lead Pretoria Capitals in SA20

Johannesburg, Dec 12 (PTI) Senior South African spinner Keshav Maharaj was on Friday appointed as the captain of Pretoria Capitals for the upcoming SA20 tournament.

Maharaj, who had captained SA in white ball cricket, has played 40 T20Is in his career, taking 38 wickets.

In SA20, the left-arm spinner has taken 27 wickets from 33 matches at an economy rate of 7.3.

“One of South Africa’s most experienced and respected leaders, Maharaj brings a wealth of international pedigree across formats, along with a proven track record of guiding teams with composure, clarity and intent,” the SA20 said in a media release.

“His presence strengthens the balance and direction of the Pretoria Capitals squad as the team heads into the new season,” it added.

The Capitals are eyeing their maiden SA20 title, having finished runners-up to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the inaugural edition in 2023.