Kettlebell training takes Meghalaya by storm, following successes of players in big events

Shillong, Jul 30 (PTI) A simple fitness tool has made a huge splash in Meghalaya, as institutions, individuals and athletes are increasingly falling for kettlebell training, following the back-to-back successes of the state team and individual players.

Kettlebell is a large cast-iron kettle-shaped object, but without the snout, with a single handle. Available in a variety of weights from light to very heavy, the tool offers the user a variety of benefits, including improved strength, cardiovascular fitness, core stability and coordination.

Meghalaya's kettlebell team won 9 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze medals at the Online National Kettlebell Sport Championship in April, securing the second position and demonstrating the state's strong presence in the sport. The team's coach was Sandeep Sharma, who also has won medals in international events in the past two years.

Sharma trains a number of athletes associated with various disciplines, and recently, a school in Shillong has roped him in to look after its sports curriculum, in which kettlebell training was embed into.

"Kettlebell training develops functional strength, stamina, and mental resilience - qualities essential for any athlete. Long-term athletic development must begin at the school level. It's not just about competing but about building habits that last," Sharma told PTI.

At least 20 students at KC Secondary School, in which he is now a coach, have taken up kettlebell training. While most of them are aspiring athletes in karate, football and boxing, others joined the regime out of curiosity or for fun.

Sharma, bronze medallist for India at the World Kettlebell Championship 2024 and an Asian gold medallist in 2023, said the school wants to create an environment where fitness is seen not just as a requirement, but as an enjoyable and empowering part of student life.

Principal Bryan Wahlang, a kettlebell enthusiast himself at the age of 60, has been one of the strongest proponents of bringing the training discipline into the school system.

"This is not just about lifting weights. It's about instilling discipline, balance, and focus from a young age. We wanted to go beyond traditional PT drills and bring in something dynamic and holistic. Coach Sandeep's involvement has been a game-changer," Wahlang said.

The students are not only getting fitter but also more focused and confident, the principal said.

Wahlang has also noticed positive developments beyond physical fitness. One such change has been in students' dietary habits.

"Those who previously had low appetites have now improved on their food intake. It is such a welcome change," he said.

Besides the school students, several athletes across Meghalaya have also embraced the discipline individually and credit it for improving their performance and lifestyle.

Luiza Tamang, a national-level cricketer who trains under Sharma, testified to the positive impact of kettlebell training.

"My core strength and endurance have improved significantly. It's helped me stay sharp on the field and reduce the risk of injury, said Tamang.

Similarly, cyclist Lankupar Diengdoh said his mobility and strength have improved "manifold" since incorporating kettlebell routines into his training.

Sonia Langstieh, an advocate, said kettlebell training changed her relationship with fitness altogether.

"I used to be obsessed with calories. Not anymore. Kettlebell training burns everything, and my life has never been simpler. I've never felt stronger or freer," she said.

A self-described former gym rat, Sonia now swears by the kettlebell for its functional benefits over aesthetic workouts.

The buzz around kettlebell training has also attracted attention from parents, local coaches, and fitness advocates.

In a region that produces emerging talent across various sports, such initiatives are being seen as crucial steps in ensuring young athletes receive the right foundation, both physically and mentally.

Kettlebell training, which originated in Russia and was popularised by the Russian military, is known for its blend of strength, endurance, and mobility benefits. In India, it is increasingly being adopted by elite athletes and coaches who value its ability to replicate real-world athletic movements and build overall body coordination.

"Kettlebell's effectiveness lies in its simplicity and versatility," said Sharma.