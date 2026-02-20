Kettleborough, Gaffaney to officiate India vs SA Super 8 match

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) The experienced duo of Richard Kettleborough and Chris Gaffaney will be the on-field umpires for India's opening Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday, the said ICC on Friday.

The pair will be assisted by TV umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Chris Brown.

The Super 8 stage will begin with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in a Group 2 match in Colombo in Saturday.

"Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel will be in the middle for the opening Super Eights match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026," said the ICC in a release, while Allahudien Paleker will be the TV umpire and Sam Nogajski will don the role of the fourth umpire.

"Tucker and Nogajski will be the on-field team on February 2 when Sri Lanka face Pakistan in Kandy, while Nogajski will also oversee England's match with Pakistan at the same venue on February 24 alongside Nitin Menon." Adrian Holdstock will be the on-field umpire alongside Ahsan Raza for England's clashes with the co-hosts in Kandy on Sunday and New Zealand on February 27.

"Paleker and Asif Yaqoob will be in the middle for Sri Lanka’s meeting with New Zealand in Colombo on February 25," the statement added.

Gaffaney and Wharf will officiate in the final Super 8 match between India and the West Indies in Kolkata on March 1, while Wharf and Kettleborough will be the on-field pair for the co-hosts' clash with Zimbabwe on February 26.

The match between Zimbabwe and West Indies on February 23 in Mumbai will be overseen by Richard Illingworth and Jayaraman Madanagopal.

"Shahid Saikat and Kumar Dharmasena are the on-field team for the West Indies’ match against South Africa on February 26, with Dharmasena back in place alongside Illingworth when the Proteas face Zimbabwe on March 1." Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson, and Javagal Srinath will continue to be the match referees in the Super 8s. PTI AM AM AH AH