Kettleborough, Illingworth to officiate blockbuster India-Australia Super 8 match

Dubai, Jun 19 (PTI) English duo of Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the blockbuster Group 1 Super Eight clash between India and Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on June 24.

India's opening Super Eight match against Afghanistan on Thursday will be officiated by the Australian pair of Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel, while David Boon will be the match referee.

England's Michael Gough and South African Adrian Holdstock will officiate India's match against Bangladesh in Antigua on June 22.

In other matches, Chris Gaffaney and Kettleborough, both members of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, will be the on-field umpires for USA's historic first-ever knockout match at the T20 World Cup, against South Africa on Wednesday.

The co-hosts qualified in second place from Group A, in part thanks to a magnificent Super Over victory against Pakistan and will now take on the Proteas as well as England and fellow co-hosts West Indies in Group 2 of the Super 8s.

Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire for USA versus South Africa match, while he will also stand as on-field umpire alongside Gaffaney when the American team takes on England in Barbados on June 23.

Allahudien Paleker, who is making his senior men's tournament debut in this competition, will be the fourth umpire.

Illingworth and Michael Gough will oversee Australia's Super 8s opener against Bangladesh, while Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza are the on-field umpires for England's meeting with the West Indies.

Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, making history in this competition as the first Bangladeshi official at the T20 World Cup, is the TV Umpire for the England versus West Indies match, and will be the on-field umpire alongside Chris Brown for England's second Group 2 game against South Africa.

Jeff Crowe, who has overseen more T20Is than anyone else, will be in the match referee for England's clashes against the West Indies and South Africa as well as Australia against India.

Super 8s – Match Official appointments: June 19: USA v South Africa (Antigua) Referee: Ranjan Madugalle On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough TV Umpire: Joel Wilson Fourth Umpire: Langton Rusere June 19: England v West Indies (St Lucia) Referee: Jeff Crowe On-field Umpires: Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Fourth Umpire: Chris Brown June 20: Afghanistan v India (Barbados) Referee: David Boon On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf June 20: Australia v Bangladesh (Antigua) Referee: Richie Richardson On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Fourth Umpire: Adrian Holstock June 21: England v South Africa (St Lucia) Referee: Jeff Crowe On-field Umpires: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Chris Brown TV Umpire: Joel Wilson Fourth Umpire: Chris Gaffaney June 21: USA v West Indies (Barbados) Referee: David Boon On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel and Allahuddien Paleker TV Umpire: Rodney Tucker Fourth Umpire: Alex Wharf June 22: India v Bangladesh (Antigua) Referee: Ranjan Madugalle On-field Umpires: Michael Gough and Adrian Holdstock TV Umpire: Langton Rusere Fourth Umpire: Richard Kettleborough June 22: Afghanistan v Australia (St Vincent) Referee: Richie Richardson On-field Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Ahsan Raza TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth Fourth Umpire: Nitin Menon June 23: USA v England (Barbados) Referee: David Boon On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Joel Wilson TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel Fourth Umpire: Allahudien Paleker June 23: West Indies v South Africa (Antigua) Referee: Ranjan Madugalle On-field Umpires: Rodney Tucker and Alex Wharf TV Umpire: Chris Brown Fourth Umpire: Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid June 24: Australia v India (St Lucia) Referee: Jeff Crowe On-field Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth TV Umpire: Michael Gough Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena June 24: Afghanistan v Bangladesh (St Vincent) Referee: Richie Richardson On-field Umpires: Langton Rusere and Nitin Menon TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza.