Khaleel opts out of Essex journey due to personal reasons

London, Jul 28 (PTI) India left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has cut short his stint with English county side Essex after just playing two first-class matches in the ongoing Championship due to personal reasons.

Khaleel initially signed with the club for a two-month stint, which would've seen him play six first-class matches - the remainder of Essex's first-class season - as well as a maximum of 10 possible List A games in the One-Day Cup.

"While we are disappointed to see him (Khaleel) leave, we fully support Khaleel's decision and are grateful for the contributions he made during his time with us," Essex said in a statement.

The club had announced his signing in June, after he had impressed for India A with a spell of 4 for 70 during a red-ball game against the England Lions.

He joined Essex for a stint which was supposed to last till late September but played in just two matches, taking four wickets at an average of 64.50.

Khaleel, who last played for India in 2019, has taken 15 wickets in 11 ODIs at an average of 31.00.