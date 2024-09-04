Khalid Jamil wants more Indian coaches in ISL

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) One of only two Indian coaches in the upcoming Indian Super League, Jamshedpur FC's Khaleed Jamil has called for more Indian head coach appointments, stating that increased opportunities will help them grow and improve.

In a league dominated by Spanish coaches and players, the 47-year-old Khaleed Jamil is one of only two Indian head coaches in the ISL, alongside Thangboi Singto of Hyderabad FC.

"Kuchh feeling nahin hai, aap nazar mat lagao (I've not thought about it, you please don't jinx it)," he said on being one of the two Indian coaches in the ISL.

"I don't think like that, we have some good foreign coaches also. It's about doing your best and taking the responsibility." "Indian coaches must get chance. They will improve if they get opportunities. The more, the better," he added.

The youngest coach to acquire an AFC ‘Pro’ License, Jamil scripted history when he guided Aizawl FC to become the the first team from the Northeast to clinch the I-League title in 2016-17.

The former NorthEast United FC head coach joined Jamshedpur FC midway through the 2023-24 season, on a deal running till the end of the campaign.

Khalid made an immediate impact, steering the team to the semi-finals of the Kalinga Super Cup and got the team playing back to their best in the ISL 2023-24 before missing the playoff spot in the business end.

Although Jamshedpur FC finished 11th in the standings, they were in contention for a playoff spot during the business end of the season and put up some incredible results in the league, including a win over ISL Cup winners Mumbai City FC.

"I'm thankful to the management for giving me the opportunity. That's the big thing. Last time I got the opportunity in the middle of the season. We must work as a team, players must take responsibility." Jamil also hailed the ISL for bringing in new rules, such as the introduction of the concussion substitute, mandating an AFC Pro License holding (or equivalent) Indian assistant coach, amongst others.

"These new rules will help in the development of Indian football. We shall study it in detail and see how they could help us benefit during the course of the season as well," he added.

NEUFC Durand Cup win a motivation ============================ NorthEast United FC defeated 17-time winners Mohun Bagan at Salt Lake Stadium to clinch their maiden Durand Cup in the season-opening tournament.

The win will give a big boost to all the teams and Jamil said ISL is for everybody, not just Mohun Bagan or Mumbai FC.

"There is motivation no doubt. we must think positive, we have chance to win, it for everybody not only Mohun Bagan or Mumbai." NEUFC's Spanish manager Juan Pedro Benali said: "We are now starting to realise with what we did in the Durand Cup! "But, now, we look forward to the ISL and there’s another story that’s waiting for us in the coming season. Trophies in the past don’t make you play better. You are only as good as your last game.” For Punjab FC, they have a new coach at helm in Greek tactician Panagiotis Dilmperis. The team has made some smart acquisitions in the transfer window and Dimperis expressed satisfaction at the same, whereas skipper Luka Majcen stressed upon the importance of a positive start.

“I am really lucky with all the players we have got in the Punjab FC roster. They are all great personalities and our aim is to achieve greater heights than we did last year,” Dimperis said.

Lobera eyes ISL title with Odisha FC ======================== Odisha FC, who finished fourth last season, are looking to build on their remarkable run across multiple competitions in 2023-24 as they aim for similarly impressive performances this year.

“It’s been six years in India for me now. We had an amazing season last year, finishing at the top of the group in the AFC Cup. We were close to winning the Super Cup and we reached the ISL semi-finals for the first time in the club’s history. It was an amazing run and we want to replicate that this year to put a smile on the faces of the fans,” Coach Sergio Lobera said. PTI TAP ATK