Khandu, Mein pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand on National Sports Day

Itanagar, Aug 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Friday paid rich tributes to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on the occasion of National Sports Day, calling for renewed commitment to nurture young sporting talent in the state.

In a post on X, Khandu reflected on the spirit of sportsmanship symbolised by the hockey wizard.

"National Sports Day reminds us of the magic Major Dhyan Chand created on the hockey field and the timeless lessons sports teach us in life, perseverance, unity, and courage," he said.

He urged people to carry forward the spirit of sports so that "every child finds strength in play, discipline in training, and pride in representing our nation." Mein in a social media post, highlighted the growing enthusiasm for sports among the youth of the northeastern state.

"On this National Sports Day, we honour the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the legendary hockey icon whose sporting spirit continues to inspire generations," he wrote.

Pointing to the achievements of Arunachali sportspersons at both national and international platforms, Mein said, "We are committed to further strengthening sports infrastructure, nurturing young talent, and empowering our athletes to shape a brighter future through sports." National Sports Day is celebrated every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, regarded as one of the greatest hockey players in history.

Popularly known as the 'Wizard of Hockey', Dhyan Chand's skill and achievements brought global recognition to Indian hockey during the pre-independence era.

The day is also marked across the country with events encouraging fitness, mass participation in sports, and recognition of athletes' contributions. PTI UPL UPL RG