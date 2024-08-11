Khaps in Haryana seek justice for wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Several khaps in Haryana on Sunday came out in support of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified at the Paris Olympics for being overweight, seeking justice for the grappler and demanded the Bharat Ratna for her.

The khaps (caste-based councils), which held the 'Sarv Khap Mahapanchayat' at Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, also appealed to Phogat to review her decision of taking retirement from wrestling.

The 29-year-old wrestler was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final bout on August 7. Crestfallen after being disqualified, the world championships bronze-medallist announced her retirement on social media.

Phogat has filed an appeal against her disqualification. The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce its decision on August 13.

Speaking to reporters after the mahapanchayat, Sombir Sangwan, who heads the Sangwan Khap, said the entire incident should be inquired by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and she should get justice.

To a question on any conspiracy in the matter, Sangwan sought to know how her weight increased suddenly. Several persons accompanied her and it was their responsibility that her weight should not have increased, he said.

Considering her achievements, she should get the Bharat Ratna, said Sangwan while reading out the khaps' demands which were decided in the mahapanchayat.

He also said Phogat should get all facilities what a gold medal winner at the Olympics gets.

Dadri MLA Sangwan said they have appealed the wrestler to continue playing her sport.

Replying to a question on whether Phogat should enter politics, he said it depends upon her.

She has achieved a position which is above a minister or MLA but if she takes a decision to enter politics then khaps will support her, he said.

The khaps also announced that they would honour her by organizing a function.