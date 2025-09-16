Kharge lauds triumph of India's women boxers at world championships

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday congratulated Minakshi Hooda and Jaismine Lamboria on their outstanding victories at the World Boxing Championships and said their grit and dedication to the sport have brought pride for the country.

"Minakshi’s brilliant performance in the 48 kg category, and Jaismine's remarkable triumph in the 57 kg category are truly commendable.

"Their grit, dedication, and enthusiasm for the sport have brought immense pride to the nation and will inspire countless aspiring athletes. Wishing them even greater success in the future!" Kharge said in a post on X.

In another post, he said India has scripted history with two gold medals at the Speed Skating World Championships.

"We are immensely proud of Anandkumar Velkumar, who clinched gold in the Senior Men's 1000m Sprint, and Krish Sharma, who secured gold in the Junior 1000m Sprint.

"Their phenomenal achievements not only bring glory to the nation but also inspire a generation of youngsters to dream big and chase excellence! I wish both champions a shining future ahead!" the Congress chief said.

With the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics less than three years away, star Indian boxer Lamboria said on Tuesday that she will now channelise her energy to be ready for the quadrennial showpiece following her gold-winning performance at the World Championships in Liverpool recently.

Lamboria, who outclassed Paris Olympics silver-medallist Julia Szeremeta in the 57-kg summit clash to end her long wait for a medal, arrived here along with teammate and gold medallist Minakshi Hooda, Nikhat Zareen and Nupur Sheoran, among others, following the Indian women boxers' best-ever world championship campaign on foreign soil. PTI SKC RC