Khelo India Beach Games from Jan 5; ''Sundays on Cycle'' set for 1st anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The second edition of the Khelo India Beach Games will be held from January 5 to 10 at Diu's Blue Flag Ghoghla Beach, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

The event will mark the formal opening of the annual Khelo India competitive calendar.

"The Games are expected to witness participation of 800 plus athletes, supported by more than 250 support staff, over 200 technical officials, and competition managersrepresenting States and Union Territories from across the country," Mandaviya said in an interaction here.

The programme will feature six disciplines -- Beach Soccer, Beach Volleyball, Beach Sepak Takraw, Beach Kabaddi, Pencak Silat and Open Water Swimming -- along with two demonstration sports, Mallakhamb and Tug of War.

"The inaugural KIBG demonstrated strong national participation, with non-coastal States such as Manipur and Nagaland emerging among the top performers, underscoring inclusive and geography-neutral sporting opportunities," he said..

The Games will be conducted in an open age category, with athlete nominationsundertaken by National Sports Federations through national championships andmerit-based selection processes.

Sundays on Cycle gears up for 1st anniversary

The one-year anniversary of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be held on December 21 in the coastal city of Puducherry.

Over 50 editions have taken place over the last one year, encompassing places like Kargil to Kanyakumari and Kokrajhar to Rajnandgaon.

In Puducherry, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be joined by Khel Ratna awardees PR Sreejesh and Sharath Kamal, and the World Cup bronze-winning Juniormen's hockey team among others.

The movement has seen participation from myriad groups, including armed forces,doctors, and journalists.

"Through the Fit India App, people will earn carbon credits by engaging in fitnessactivities, and they will be incentivised based on the carbon credits accumulated," Mandaviya said.

Over 20 Lakh citizens across India have been a part of this movement over the lastone year, from almost 1.63 Lakh locations, according to the Sports Ministry. PTI PM PM KHS