Khelo India Beach Games get off to a colourful start

Diu, Jan 5 (PTI) The second edition of Khelo India Beach Games got off to a colourful start at the Ghoghla Beach here on Monday with a special message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than 1,100 athletes from across the nation will compete in eight different sports -- volleyball, soccer, sepak takraw, kabaddi, pencak silat, open water swimming, mallakhamb and tug-of-war -- in the Games which will conclude on January 5.

The first six will be medal sports and 32 gold medals will be up for grabs.

Diu is wearing a festive look with the Khelo India Beach Games mascot ‘Pearl’ -- the happy and energetic dolphin -- welcoming athletes, support staff, volunteers and all stakeholders associated with KIBG 2026.

The Khelo India Beach Games, organised by the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, is being held under the technical supervision of the Sports Authority of India and national sports federations.

While wishing good luck to the athletes and congratulating the Union Territory for hosting KIBG 2026, PM Modi said: “The Khelo India Beach Games occupy a special place in India’s sporting landscape. Beach and coastal sports demand physical endurance, mental strength and the ability to perform under constantly changing conditions.

"By bringing emerging disciplines to the forefront, these Games expand the horizons of Indian sport and create new pathways for talent to be discovered, recognised and nurtured.” The PM reiterated the transformative power of sports.

“Today, India is witnessing a deep transformation of its sporting culture. Across the country a renewed emphasis on institutional outreach, grassroots participation and cultural change is reshaping how sporting talent is identified and supported.

"Modern infrastructure, scientific training methods and transparent competition platforms are increasingly accessible to young athletes, irrespective of background or geography.” PM Modi lauded the UT oragnisers for choosing Ghogla Beach as a venue.

“The choice of Ghoghla Beach, a Blue Flag certified beach, as the venue is particularly noteworthy. Sport, when hosted in harmony with nature, becomes a powerful medium for both athletic achievements and environmental awareness. This setting reminds us that excellence and sustainability progress together.” Lt Governor Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha declared the Khelo India Beach Games 2026 open after the parade of athletes. A ceremonial torch relay was held with the participation of four athletes who have excelled in beach sports -- Don Remedios (beach football), Payal Parmar (beach volleyball), Ajish Patel and Jalpa Solanki (both tug-of-war).

Earlier in the day, competition began in Beach Soccer and Beach Kabaddi with top teams setting the marker early.

In women’s Beach Soccer, defending champions Odisha hammered Maharashtra 11-3 in Group A while debutants Himachal Pradesh came from behind in the third quarter to beat hosts Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7-5 in Group B.

In Beach Kabaddi, Maharashtra men's and women's teams registered comfortable victories in their respective groups.

In the women’s section, Maharashtra defeated Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 64-22 while the men beat Delhi 47-20. PTI PDS PDS DDV