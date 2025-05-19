Khelo India Beach Games reflect transformative power of sports, new chapter added: PM Modi

Diu, May 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the "transformative force" of sports while describing the inaugural Khelo India Beach Games as a watershed moment in the country's sporting history.

The Games, being held under the ever-expanding Khelo India umbrella for the first time, were formally declared open on Monday by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a colourful ceremony on the Ghoghla Beach here.

Promising that the Games would make waves in India's sporting calendar, Modi congratulated the Games' organisers, and extended his best wishes in his message.

"In a nation as diverse as ours, sports has always held a unique power that unites cultures, regions and languages," Modi said in his message.

"The vibrant energy of sports goes beyond entertainment and has become a transformative force, symbolising national pride and aspirations of our youth.

"It is in this context that the Khelo India Beach Games hold a greater significance," he added.

The PM said the choice of Diu as the venue for the inaugural KIBG was "fitting".

"An amalgamation of sun, sand and water, they enhance the physical challenge and at the same time, celebrate our coastal heritage. As waves lash the shores and athletes compete, India will script a new sporting chapter," he added.

Over 1,350 athletes from over 30 states and Union Territories will compete in the KIBG.

Athletes will compete across six medal sports: football, volleyball, sepaktakraw, kabaddi, pencak silat and open water swimming. Mallakhamb and tug-of-war are the two non-medal (demonstration) disciplines.

The opening ceremony showcased India's rich diversity through traditional dance forms.

It was attended by several dignitaries including Praful Patel, Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep, K Kailashnathan, Lt Governor of Puducherry and Admiral DK Joshi, Lt Governor of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Mandaviya reiterated India's commitment to become a sporting superpower by 2047.

"Today, we are not just inaugurating a sports event, we are heralding India's first beach sports revolution. I believe that where there are waves, there should be passion; where there is sand, there should be a fire of enthusiasm — and the Khelo India Beach Games have ignited that fire in all our hearts today," Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya laid emphasis on how the government has made significant investments over the last few years to strengthen the sporting ecosystem through improved infrastructure, better training facilities and enhanced support for sportspersons.

Mandaviya said the Games are a way to "strengthen the domestic sports infrastructure and send a strong message to the world that India is capable of hosting international sporting events of any scale." Mandaviya also added that the KIBG should be given their due significance. "Such sports like beach volleyball not only appeal to the youth as a hobby but also offer them career opportunities. This is the first time that competitive sports are being held on such a large scale on the beaches of India," he said.

The minister added that India is becoming a fitness conscious nation and a culture of sports has become the "new normal".