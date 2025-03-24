Khelo India Para Games 2025: Powerlifter Jhandu Kumar breaks national record

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Punjab powerlifter Seema Rani registered a national record lift of 97kg in the women’s elite 61kg category while Jhandu Kumar of Bihar lifted 206kg in the men’s elite 72kg class at the Khelo India Para Games here on Monday.

In shooting events at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, Paralympians ruled the roost. Paris Paralympics bronze medallist Mona Agarwal struck gold in the mixed 50m prone SH1 class with a score of 243.3.

She had already won two silver medals in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 and the mixed 10m air rifle prone SH2 categories.

Rajasthan's Nihal Singh, who also qualified for Paris Paralympics, was dominant in the mixed 25m pistol SH1 event, retaining his gold from the first edition of the Khelo India Para Games held in December 2023.

As of now, Haryana is leading the medals tally with 29 gold. Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan followed with 24 and 22 gold medals respectively.