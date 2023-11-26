Khelo India Para Games will help para athletes come under TOPS: Thakur

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the upcoming Khelo India Para Games will provide the para athletes a level-playing field and help them become part of the government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Advertisment

The inaugural Khelo India wil be held here from December 10 to 17. "Khelo India is no more a scheme, it has become a revolution. If you look at all the Khelo India Games, be it Khleo India Youth Games or Winter Games, it has given us a whole lot of athletes," Thakur said during the launch of mascot and logo for the event.

"Now we are starting Khelo India Para Games so that para athletes get a national level platform, where they can show their potential and be a part of the TOPS," he said.

"300 athletes and support staff will participate in the tournament," he added.

Thakur said the government doesn't differentiate between able-bodied and para athletes.

"There is no difference between para athletes and able-bodied athletes under this government. Whatever facilities the able-bodied athletes are getting, the same facilities para athletes are getting," he said. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS