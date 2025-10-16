Khelo India University Games in Rajasthan from Nov 24 to Dec 5

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) The fifth Khelo India University Games will be held in seven cities of Rajasthan from November 24 to December 5, with beach volleyball, canoeing and kayaking, and cycling and kho-kho included in the KIUG programme for the first time.

Competition will be held in 23 medal sports and one demonstration sport (kho-kho).

Like the Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar earlier this year, the University Games too will be spread across seven cities in Rajasthan – Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, and Bharatpur.

More than 5,000 athletes are expected in the 12-day University meet.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The Khelo India University Games are a crucial link in India's sporting pathway. Across the world, universities play a vital role in shaping champions, and KIUG provides our young athletes a platform to showcase their ability at a national level..

"The Rajasthan edition will highlight India's expanding sporting landscape and will be a stepping stone to glory for many who aspire to represent the nation globally.".

Adding further, Mandaviya said, "Under the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the Khelo India initiative has created a robust ecosystem that encourages participation, talent development, and excellence.

"The University Games in Rajasthan will inspire thousands of students to pursue sports alongside academics and strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat through competition and camaraderie." The medal sports include archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, mallakhamb, rugby, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, yogasana, cycling, beach volleyball, canoeing and kayaking.

In the last Khelo India University Games held in Northeast India, Chandigarh University emerged champions. Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar finished second and third, respectively. PTI AH AH KHS